Bollywood Drugs Probe LIVE Updates: NCB to grill Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma today

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is widening its investigation with every interrogation and summoning more Bollywood and TV personalities to join the drugs probe. Today, actress Rakul Preet Singh will appear before NCB for questioning into the drugs prove in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The NCB officials claimed that they summons the actress for Thursday but she denied getting the summon. On Thursday, NCB again summoned the actress and asked her to appear for questioning on Friday. Also, actress Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash, who works at KWAN Talent Management Company, will also join the probe today. Her name surfaced during NCB interrogation with Sushant's talent manager Jaya Saha.

On the other hand, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who were issued summons by the NCB to join the probe into a drugs case, will join the investigation on Saturday, officials said on Thursday. The actress, along with her husband Ranveer Singh, arrived in Mumbai from Goa last night. NCB sources said that they all have been summoned after their names surfaced in WhatsApp chats accessed by the NCB and during the questioning of late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

The official said that the NCB is presently investigating two separate cases that revolve around the drugs cartel that is active in the tinsel town. The first case was registered on the directions of the top brass of the NCB after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) forwarded a brief note on Rhea and her brother Showik's WhatsApp chats. In the second case (FIR number 16), the NCB has so far arrested 19 persons, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

