Ranveer Singh requests NCB to allow him with Deepika Padukone during interrogation, cites anxiety as reason

Actor Ranveer Singh has asked the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) if he can be present during his wife Deepika Padukone’s questioning in the Bollywood Drugs probe on Saturday. In his application to the NCB, Ranveer has stated that Deepika Padukone sometimes suffers from anxiety and gets panic attacks so he should be granted permission to be with her. NCB summoned the actress after her WhatsApp chat with her manager Karishma Prakash from 2017 came into the limelight. In the viral chat, the Bajirao Mastani actress was seen asking for 'hash' from her manager.

Ranveer Singh added that he is a law abiding citizen and knows he can’t be present at the time of Deepika's interrogation but still has requested that he be allowed inside the NCB office for his wife's mental well being. However, no decision has been taken by the NCB on his application yet. Along with Deepika, actresses Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will also join the drugs probe on Saturday. On the other hand, Deepika's manager Karishma Prakash will be interrogated today.

Meanwhile, actress Rakul Preet Singh has joined the investigation today. She reached the NCB office for questioning on Friday. Her name was given by Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea's call records have revealed that she was in contact with Rakul till a day before Sushant's alleged suicide. The two would often exchange calls and chats before and also went to the same gym.

On the other hand, Dharma Productions director and executive producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad will also join the probe today. NCB team searched his home on Friday morning. Dharma Productions is owned by prominent Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

The NCB registered a case under the NDPS Act on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that has been probing the money laundering charges into the June 14 death of Sushant. The narcotics probe agency registered the case after a few alleged chats of Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda discussing drugs came to the fore.

