Shekhar Suman demands focus on Sushant Singh Rajput's death rather than Bollywood drug nexus

Actor Shekhar Suman seems disappointed with the way investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput seems to have slowed down. He feels the focus of the probe has been diverted to the alleged drug links of Bollywood.

"Druggies ko marne do.. salakhon ke peeche dalo, desh se nikalo, film se nikalo humey koi matlab nahin. Humey sirf ye batao Sushant ko kisne maara aur kyon? Kahan gaye pithani, neeraj, samuel, khatri, cook, locksmith, ambulance waala, naqab waali ladki and the whole gang (Let the druggies die.. jail them, drive let out of the country, throw them out of films, we don't care. What we want to know is who killed Sushant and why? Where are Pithani, Neeraj, Samuel, Khatri, cook, locksmith, ambulance driver, masked girl and the whole gang)," Shekhar tweeted.

Druggies ko marne do..salakhon ke peeche dalo,desh se nikalo,film se nikalo humey koi matlab nahin.Humey sirf ye batao Sushant ko kisne maara aur kyon????Kahan gaye pithani,neeraj,samuel,khatri,cook,locksmith,ambulance waala,naqab waali ladki n d whole gang?? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 24, 2020

जो ड्रग्स में पकड़े गए उन्होंने अपनी तरफ से तो बहुत "फूंक फूंक" कर क़दम रखा था l — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) September 24, 2020

Shekhar has been showing his solidarity with Sushant's family ever since the latter died on June 14. He even visited Sushant's family in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is interrogating the drugs angle in Sushant's demise and has already arrested his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in the matter. Summons have been issued to film stars Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh, among others.

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor, who were issued summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to join the probe into a drugs case, will join the investigation on Saturday, officials said on Thursday. An NCB official said: "Deepika has acknowledged the summon and has agreed to join the investigation on Saturday."

Deepika was earlier supposed to join the investigation on Friday.

