Super Dancer 4: Neelam Kothari moved to tears as hubby Samir Soni plans sweet surprise

Actress Neelam Kothari was in for a surprise when she appeared for a special episode on reality show Super Dancer 4. Neelam was a special guest on the show with actor Govinda. The actress received a special message from her husband Samir Soni who sent a lovely video for her. Samir spoke about the first time he met Neelam, how he feels to have her in his life and boosted the actress' confidence on facing the camera after two decades.

“I know you were nervous and excited about being on the show because after all, you were facing the camera all over again after almost 20 years of taking a sabbatical from the Indian film industry. But I am sure, once you are there, everything will be alright,” says Samir in the video. The clip was also shared by Neelam on her Instagram account. "This was special babe thank you love you two to bits," she captioned the post.

Neelam was moved to tears after hearing Samir speak about their love story. “When I saw your for the first time on the sets of Jawaani, I thought this was the cutest girl ever in the film industry. The fact that you got married to me is the biggest compliment. You are a multi-tasker like nobody else. You take care of the house, of parents, of Ahana and me, and even the office. Everything is just on point. I feel bad that I don’t contribute as much as I can but know that I love you," he said.

In addition, the actress also got a sweet message from her daughter Ahana. Watch the video:

Neelam was recently seen in web series, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The web series chronicles the lives of popular star wives such as Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. It was backed by Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Production.