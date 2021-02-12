Sunny Leone's sons aka her 'little nuggets' turn three! Actress shares crazy birthday bash moments

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SUNNYLEONE Sunny Leone's sons aka her 'little nuggets' turn three!

Bollywood diva Sunny Leone celebrated her twin sons Asher and Noah's third birthday on Thursday. The actress took to Instagram to share crazy pictures from the birthday bash in which the family can be seen playing with water and eating chocolate cake. The pictures are proof enough that they enjoyed to the fullest. Sunny Leone's co-host Rannvijay Singha from Splitsvilla also attended the party with his family. Also, the actress penned down a long note for her sons and said that she is blessed with the best.

Sunny Leone wrote, "My little nuggets are 3! Asher Singh & Noah Singh Weber you both are so so different but are the sweetest, nicest, caring, intelligent little men. I can’t believe 3years have passed and you both amaze me everyday with what you have learned and all the things you say. Story time is one of my fav things now and it’s not me telling the stories now it’s you...starting with “once upon a time there was noooo fighting...” knowing thats what I want to hear every time. You both are beyond lucky to have a father and big sister who loves and cares for you so much and they are so lucky that you love and show so much love and affection back to them.

And most of all I am beyond blessed to have you 3 children in my life. No matter how sad, tired, or stressed your little sweet voice that says... “Mama...I love you” makes the whole world disappear and warms my heart every time. I love you so much and Happy 3rd Birthday my sweet boys!"

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone made the headlines recently when a case was filed with the Kerala DGP that the actress had taken Rs 29 lakh from an event manager while promising to attend various inaugural functions in the state but failed to do so. The complainant said that her manager had taken money in several instalments from 2016 onwards, promising to attend five functions. But the same did not happen and he, subsequently, complained to the police.

Early this month in the state capital, the actress was questioned by the Kerala Police at a private resort in the same case, where she explained the entire sequence of events and claimed she had done no wrong. A bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday gave relief to Leone and two of her close aides from being arrested on a complaint filed by an event manager in Kochi in an alleged cheating case.

The court asked the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police probing the case not to arrest the three till they are served notices as per the criminal procedures.