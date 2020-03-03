Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Leone turns invisible as 'Mrs India' in latest TikTok video

Sunny Leone always teases her fans with fun videos on social media handles. The diva recently uploaded a TikTok video which is basically a trick for mirror effect that has again left fans asking for more. In her latest TikTok video the Jism 2 actress can be seen standing in front of a white and yellow brick wall. Sunny Leone is doing tricks with a hula hoop and even becomes invisible as puts her body through the hula hoop. This video comes in the wake of the ongoing controversy over Mr India remake.

In the original movie Mr. India, Anil Kapoor wore a watch to make himself invisible. Mr. India was a 1987 released movie that featured Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. The movie was directed by Shekhar Kapur.

“Maybe I don’t need the watch to be Invisible anymore!! #SunnyLeone #MrsIndia #SunnyOnTikTok #Jhakaas #MogamboKhushHogaKya,” Sunny Leone wrote while sharing the fun video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, was last seen on Ekta Kapoor’s web series Ragini MMS 2 Returns. She will also be making her south cinema debut with Veeramadevi.

Talking about her south debut, she told IANS, “Nothing is tough when you enjoy doing it or are passionate about the same. The south industry will definitely help me grow. Being able to learn about a new culture is something that I like and enjoy a lot.”

