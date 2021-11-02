Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana Khan's throwback pic kissing Shah Rukh Khan on his birthday is sure to melt your heart

As Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his 56th birthday today (November 2021), wishes from all around the world are pouring in for the actor. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, Farah Khan, Vishal Dadlani and others took to social media and showered the actor with their adorable wishes with his pictures and videos. In the evening, Shah Rukh's daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram stories and shared a cute throwback picture featuring her, Srk and mother Gauri.

Sharing the picture Suhana wrote, "Happy Birthday followed with a beating heart emoji."

Take a look:

In the picture Suhana and Shah Rukh Khan can be seen kissing each other, while Gauri Khan is sitting behind on a chair.

Earlier, Suhana who is currently in New York shared a collage of black-and-white pictures from her and brother Aryan's childhood along with Shah Rukh Khan. Dedicating the post to her father and brother, Suhana had written, "I love you."

Her post came hours after her brother Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai cruise drugs seizure case. For the unversed, Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan was granted bail last week. Aryan along with Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha and others were arrested by the NCB on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

Speaking about Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, since yesterday million of SRK fans gathered outside his residence Mannat to extend their warm greetings and to get a glimpse of the superstar. On Shah Rukh's birthday eve his house Mannat was decorated with lights as this year his birthday comes ahead of Diwali, which is on November 4. SRK’s son, Aryan Khan's birthday falls on November 13.

