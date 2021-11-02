Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SALMAN KHAN Salman Khan pens heartfelt birthday wish for his 'bhai' Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood's 'King of Romance' Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 56th birthday on November 2. The actor received millions of wishes from his fans and friends from the entertainment industry. After Alia Bhatt's adorable birthday wish for Srk, superstar Salman Khan shared a throwback picture with the birthday boy and penned a heartfelt note.

Referring to Shah Rukh as his 'bhai', Salman said, "Aaj apne bhai ka birthday hai . Happy birthday mere bhai .. @iamsrk."

Take a look:

Indeed Salman Khan has proved to be a brother to Shah Rukh during his tough times when his son Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid conducted by NCB at a cruise ship. Salman was seen visiting Srk's house Mannat. He stood strong with King Khan.

Several other Bollywood celebraties also poured in Birthday wishes for the star. Actress Alia Bhatt shared, "My favourite person. King of not just cinema. King of goodness, king of possibly-it-all! Happy happy birthday SRK. You are and always will be synonymous with LOVE. Love is the greatest thing in this world. And so are you! I hope, wish and pray that you only have good, love-filled days in your life always and forever - because that’s all you give us."