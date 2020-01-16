Suhana Khan shows us her goofy side in her latest selfie. Seen yet?

Suhana Khan's latest selfie goes viral

Suhana Khan is a social media celebrity. Though there is time before her fans could see her on silver screen, her presence on social media is making everyone go gaga. Her photos go viral on social media with the blink of an eye. The pretty teen is becoming gorgeous with every passing day and her latest photos are proof. In the photos shared by her fan page on Instagram, Suhana looks phenomenal in her flawless look.

Dressed in a white tank top, Suhana looked pretty as she showed off her goofy side. Her open tresses, nude lips and statement neckwear rounded off her look.

Talking about the aspirations of his kids, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had earlier said in an interview, ''Neither my son nor my daughter have been groomed to be actors. Suhana has an inclination towards wanting to be an actor. She finishes school in six months after which she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting. Aryan doesn't want to be an actor, he wants to make films, become a director, and is training for it in the US. AbRam I don't know, he's good-looking enough to be a rock star."

Suhana is pretty serious about her acting career. Her short film The Grey Part Of Blue which released recently has garnered over millions of views. The 10 minutes film is about a young couple on a road trip. Robin Gonella is the male lead of the film directed by Theodore Gimeno.