State security to Kangana Ranaut during Himachal stay: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Monday that as per security assessment and threat perception in respect of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, the state will provide her security during her stay in her native state. The Chief Minister also thanked the MHA for extending CRPF security cover to her.

He said that a team of Central Reserve Police Force commandos headed by an Assistant Commandant along with support staff was on way to Manali, where Kangana is currently staying.

Ahead of her visit to Mumbai in light of her recent verbal spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, the Ministry of Home Affairs has granted 'Y' category security to Kangana Ranaut, sources earlier said.

Kangana Ranaut thanked Home Minister Amit Shah for providing her with Y-plus category security, following her recent spat with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut who has asked her to stay away from Mumbai.

"This shows that no one can crush a patriot in the country. I am thankful to Home Minister Amit Shah. Had he wanted, he would have told me to visit Mumbai later amid the ongoing tension but he respected India's daughter and acknowledged my self-respect. Jai Hind," Kangana wrote on her verified

A Home Ministry official, requesting anonymity, told IANS that Ranaut will be given round the clock security cover by a specialised security wing of one of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). However, the official said, it was not yet confirmed if the security will be provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) or Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Kangana courted controversy when she recently compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), triggering angry reactions from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leaders. Her reaction came after Sanjay Raut had warned her against returning to Mumbai from Himachal Pradesh.

Many people are asking the actress to apologise for her comments, but she has shared the video to assert that she has complete freedom of expression.

