SRK's daughter Suhana Khan takes over the internet with latest mirror selfie 

Suhana Khan, the darling of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, has taken the internet by storm today. The star kid is seen posing with a friend in a mirror selfie and, needless to say, the picture has now gone viral.

In the picture, SRK's darling daughter Suhana looks stunning in a black dress while she poses with a friend.

Suhana Khan is currently studying in London.

While Suhana has a private Instagram account, her fan clubs manage to leak pictures of the star kid on social media, which almost always go viral. Suhana is not just a popular star kid, but also a fashion inspiration. She is often clicked in the most classiest and steal-worthy attires, which could well have been inspired by her stylish parents.

Suhana Khan made her magazine cover debut in 2018 and spoke candidly about her interest in becoming an actor.

Speaking about it, Suhana revealed to Vogue, "I don’t think there was any one moment when I decided. Since I was young, I’d do all these accents and impressions. But my parents only realised I was serious about acting when they saw a performance of mine for the first time. I was playing Miranda in a school performance of The Tempest.” About going to an acting school, she explained, "There’s so much to learn, and one way to do it is to start [working] early, but first I want to go to university and finish studies."

