SRK, Ananya Panday and other Bollywood celebs make heads turn at Gauri Khan's bash. See Video, Pics

Shah Rukh Khan wife and popular interior designer Gauri Khan threw a party at her design studio for Dharmatic Entertainment’s show recently, which was a starry affair. Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Chunky Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay and Shanaya Kapoor, Susanne Khan and other B-town stars made their presence felt at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan also attended the bash and made heads turn at the carpet. The couple posed arm in arm, exuding major power couple vibes.

Karan Johar

Amrita Arora

Maheep Kapoor

Shah Rukh Khan looked debonair in his signature black and white suit, while his lady love looked captivating in a red skin-hugging gown with a plunging neckline.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya with father Sanjay Kapoor

Ananya Panday's belt which read "24 hours online" grabbed a lot of eyeballs and had everyone talking about it online too. Netizens found humour in it as they commented on her pictures.

Ananya Panday

The actress took to social media to share some gorgeous pictures of herself and obviously went with the caption "24 hours online" with a wink emoji. Ananya is always on fleek with her style game and she proved it right once again in these latest pictures.

While she might be dubbed the First Lady of Bollywood, there’s no denying that Gauri Khan is a powerhouse in her own right. Unlike other star wives of her generation who preferred staying in the background, Gauri launched an extremely successful career as an interior decorator with Gauri Khan Designs.

Gauri Khan and her girl gang

Sidharth Malhotra

She also launched Red Chillies Entertainment with husband Shah Rukh Khan, and has produced super hits like Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year. Also, she’s managed to ace both professional and personal lives bringing up sons Aaryan and AbRam, and daughter Suhana.

