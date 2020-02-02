Sunday, February 02, 2020
     
SRK, Ananya Panday and other Bollywood celebs make heads turn at Gauri Khan's bash. See Video, Pics

Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Chunky Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay and Shanaya Kapoor, Susanne Khan and other B-town stars made their presence felt at Gauri Khan's bash. Husband SRK looked dapper in a black suit.

New Delhi Published on: February 02, 2020 18:41 IST

Shah Rukh Khan wife and popular interior designer Gauri Khan threw a party at her design studio for Dharmatic Entertainment’s show recently, which was a starry affair.  Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, Chunky Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay and Shanaya Kapoor, Susanne Khan and other B-town stars made their presence felt at the event.

Shah Rukh Khan also attended the bash and made heads turn at the carpet. The couple posed arm in arm, exuding major power couple vibes.

Shah Rukh Khan looked debonair in his signature black and white suit, while his lady love looked captivating in a red skin-hugging gown with a plunging neckline.

Ananya Panday's belt which read "24 hours online" grabbed a lot of eyeballs and had everyone talking about it online too. Netizens found humour in it as they commented on her pictures.

The actress took to social media to share some gorgeous pictures of herself and obviously went with the caption "24 hours online" with a wink emoji. Ananya is always on fleek with her style game and she proved it right once again in these latest pictures.

View this post on Instagram

24 hours online 🤪

A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

While she might be dubbed the First Lady of Bollywood, there’s no denying that Gauri Khan is a powerhouse in her own right. Unlike other star wives of her generation who preferred staying in the background, Gauri launched an extremely successful career as an interior decorator with Gauri Khan Designs.

She also launched Red Chillies Entertainment with husband Shah Rukh Khan, and has produced super hits like Main Hoon Na and Happy New Year. Also, she’s managed to ace both professional and personal lives bringing up sons Aaryan and AbRam, and daughter Suhana. 

