'Squid Game' star HoYeon Jung says she lost 'too much weight' amid fan concern

'Squid Game' star HoYeon Jung said she shed eight pounds in 10 days as she was promoting Netflix's hit series 'Squid Game' in the US. "There was no time to eat," the 27-year-old South Korean actress told Star News (via AllKpop) in a recent interview about her hectic schedule while visiting America, reports pagesix.com.

"I lost way too much weight," she admitted.

"All the clothes that used to fit me when I first came (to America) are too loose now."

The interview comes as fans took to Instagram to comment on her weight loss in a series of photos taken from recent events she posted on social media last week.

"I don't want to come off negative at all, just want to say that seeing you in the black dress makes me a bit worried," one fan commented, adding: "I know how it is for models to obtain a certain weight standard, but please make sure you are eating well."

Another added: "You are getting skinnier and skinnier. Hope you are happy and keeping well with your general health."

"Plz take care of your health and nutrition e. u r beautiful anyway," a third wrote.

Despite the concerned comments, many fans praised the actress, who played Kang Sae-byeok in the hit show.

"Literally the prettiest human I've ever seen," one commented, with another adding: "She's so pretty am I right?"

The actress first addressed her weight loss earlier in December, blaming the sudden success of the streaming series for her loss of appetite.

"I couldn't follow the speed of the growth of the eSquid Game' success because since COVID, I think everything is faster and even online, it happens just so quick. It was hard to follow," she told The Hollywood Reporter.

"I lost 6 pounds in a week when it became successful. I couldn't eat it wasn't stress, I just didn't know this feeling. eWhat's going on out there, who am I?' I was kind of losing myself."