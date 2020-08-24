SP Balasubrahmanyam tests COVID19 NEGATIVE, son SP Charan says his condition is stable

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SPBALASUBRAHMANYAM SP Balasubrahmanyam tests COVID19 NEGATIVE

Singing maestro SP Balasubrahmanyam has finally tested negative for COVID19. His son SP Charan informed the fans in a statement while giving his health update on Monday. Charan revealed that the veteran singer's condition is stable now. "Thanks for your continuous support and prayers for my father. My father is fine and stable, and his coronavirus test has become negative... Will keep you posted about the updates," read SP Charan's statement. The filmmaker has been updating fans about his father's health continuously through social media. On Sunday, he had shared that SPB continue to be on ventilator and ECMO support in ICU and his clinical condition was stable.

In early August, SP Balasubhramanyam shared a video on social media to inform his fans that he has tested positive for COVID19. He said, "Since 2-3 days I was having discomfort. Chest congestion which for a singer is nonsense. I also had phlegm formation, cold and fever. These three things. Otherwise, I didn’t have any problem. I did not want to take it easy so I went to the hospital to get myself checked. They said it is a mild case of corona. I was asked to stay home and self-quarantine."

He further said, "I am in good hands. And I have good health. Nobody has to worry about this. Please don't bother to call me to find out how I am. I'm perfectly alright excepting cold and fever. Even the fever has subsided. In two days, I will be discharged and I will be home. Thanks for the concern. Lots of people are calling me. I could not attend so many calls."

Bollywood celebrities like Rajinikanth as well as the general public across the country have been praying for the singer's speedy recovery. many prayer meets have also been organized by fans on social media as well as in Tamil Nadu for him. "A musical offering was held at the temple using nadaswaram (wind instrument), thakil (percussion instrument) and Idaykka (a drum) played by TDB employees Ganesh Thiruvarppu, Sugunan and Yadukrishnan respectively. The musicians played 'Shankara nada sareera' , a hit song sung by Balasubrahmanyam," TDB said.

