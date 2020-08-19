Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SPBALASUBRAHMANYAM SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be critical on ventilator, ECMO support

Star singer S P Balasubrahmanyam continues to be critical and is on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support (ECMO), a heart-

lung assistance machine, the hospital treating him said here on Wednesday.

"Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continues to be critical and is on ventilator and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation support in the Intensive Care Unit.

"The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters which are satisfactory at this point of time," Assistant Director (Medical Services), Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement.

The 74-year old popular playback singer was admitted to the hospital on August 5 after he tested positive for coronavirus and suffered a setback days later, prompting doctors to put him on life support.

