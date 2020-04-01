Wednesday, April 01, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Sophie Turner: COVID-19 lockdown is like a prison for Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner: COVID-19 lockdown is like a prison for Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner is "kind of loving" being in quarantine with pop star husband Joe Jonas.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: April 01, 2020 18:19 IST
Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

"Game Of Thrones" star Sophie Turner is "kind of loving" being in quarantine with pop star husband Joe Jonas.

Turner, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, opened up about how she's coping during crisis in an interview with Conan O'Brien on "CONAN At Home", reports aceshowbiz.com.

Fight Against Coronavirus

"I'm kind of loving it. I'm an introvert, I'm a homebody, if I could stay at home all day I would, so this is great for me," Turner said when asked how she's managing with social distancing.

She added that the only time she leaves the house is when she has to walk their dog.

Turner says currently everything is working in her favour.

"Joe and I... everything seems to be working out in my favour here because Joe is a real social butterfly and I struggle to lock him down and just spend time with me. It's like a prison for him, but it's great for me," she added.

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News

X