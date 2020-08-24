Soni Razdan shares 'flashback fun' in latest photo with daughters Alia Bhatt, Shaheen: Time flies

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIABHATT Soni Razdan shares 'flashback fun' in latest photo with daughters Alia Bhatt, Shaheen

Veteran actress Soni Razdan treated fans with some 'flashback fun' as she shared a photo with her daughters Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt from ten years ago. The actress said that while she can't remember the exact date when the picture was taken, it is nearly a decade old. In the photo, Alia, Shaheen and Soni are seen posing for the camera.

Soni Razdan wrote, "Flashback fun ! Can’t even remember how long ago this was ! Pretty sure around ten years ago ... time flies. But mother daughter love endures forever and always. #mybabies #mothersanddaughters #bestdaughtersever."

On Sunday, Soni Razdan and Pooja Bhatt came in support of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt after his chat with actress Rhea Chakraborty surfaced the internet. Soni and Pooja said that the forwards Mahesh sent to Rhea had also been sent to them, and several other people in the filmmaker's contact list. The text read, "Sometimes to really see things the way that they truly are, you have to take a step back, and another step, and then a few more". Rhea replied: "So true. still just about getting my vision back. Goodmorning."

"Interestingly, the message refers to as ‘most explosive revelation' is a message that my father also sent me and countless other people on his phone list on the same day (June 9) and subsequently posted on Twitter as well (26-6-2020) get your facts right," Pooja tweeted.

Interestingly,the message @IndiaToday refers to as ‘most explosive revelation’ is a message that my father also sent me & countless other people on his phone list on the same day(June 9) & subsequently posted on Twitter as well (26-6-2020) get your facts right @IndiaToday 😊 https://t.co/EUWmhtGUXW pic.twitter.com/8jkO8rLcc0 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 22, 2020

Soni Razdan tweeted, "Yes true. Here is mine. We get them everyday. When will news channels actually give us real news and not fabricated spin-offs. Most seem to have turned into uglier more salacious versions of Stardust and Cine Blitz."

Yes true. Here is mine. We get them everyday. When will news channels actually give us real news and not fabricated spin-offs. Most seem to have turned into uglier more salacious versions of Stardust and Cine Blitz. https://t.co/2f5tKKhwLu pic.twitter.com/l7IS2xavUS — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 22, 2020

Alia Bhatt will b soon seen in Mahesh Bhatt directorial Sadak2. The trailer of the film has already been released and fans have marked it as the most disliked trailer on YouTube.

