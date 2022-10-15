Sonam Kapoor's video breastfeeding son as she dolls up goes viral, netizens say 'more power to you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child together this year. The doting parents returned to India for their son Vayu's birth and since then they have been enjoying a gala time with their friends and family. The actress recently celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth. Even though she doesn't observe a fast, the actress shared that she does enjoy the festival.

Sonam also treated her Instagram family with 33 million plus followers to gorgeous photos from the celebration. She shared a video of her dressing up for the festivities. While fans are loving her gorgeous photos, they were delighted to see the actress fulfilling her mom duties. For a moment, the actress is seen breastfeeding her newborn while her makeup artist and the team get her ready for the occasion. "More power to you," wrote a user commenting on the photo, while another one said, "Just saw a glimpse of vayu baby." Several others dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Anand Ahuja was also among those who hailed the actress. "Built for this mama @sonamkapoor," he wrote.

"It’s so nice to get back to the real world with my team, get dressed up and meet people.. love being back in my home ground. Love you #Mumbai with all your scars and cracks you’re magic," the actress captioned the video on Instagram. Watch the video here:

In another post, Sonam shared some stunning photos of herself and explained why she doesn't observe Karwa Chauth fast. "My Husband isn’t a fan of Karava Chauth as he thinks fasting should only be intermittent so I’ve never kept it! But both of us are big believers that festivals and traditions are a great reason for family and friends to come together . I love that my mom loves celebrating it and I love being a part of it and dressing up. @kapoor.sunita you always throw the best dos! Your energy and generosity is legendary and I hope to follow the same path! Happy KC everyone!"

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 after being in a relationship. The two announced their pregnancy in March 2022 and welcomed a baby boy in August.

