Sonam Kapoor remembers make-up artist Subbu with throwback picture: Thanks for making me look beautiful

Celebrity make-up artist Subbu passed away and Bollywoood is mourning his death. From Anushka Sharma to Katrina Kaif, B-town is pouring love for the makeup artist. Subhash Vagal, fondly known as Subbu, lost the battle with cancer and passed away on December 6.The artist had worked with many many big names in the film industry, be it Anushka Sharma or Jahnvi Kapoor, Now, remembering the late makeup artist, Sonam Kapoor recalled how he was a part of her stepping stones in the industry.

"A throwback to a 22 year old me . I was looking at all the shoots etc that I’d done with @subbu28 and I realised he did my first portfolio shoot, my first cover, my first ad campaign and my first premiere. I will miss you Subbu. Thank you so much for making me look and feel beautiful. #restinpeace @jatinkampani @subbu28 STYLE @jayatibose", Sonam Kapoor wrote on her Instagram.

On the professional front, Sonam’s much-hyped movie, The Zoya Factor, released recently and maintained a decent record at the Box Office. The rom-com directed by Abhishek Sharma also starred Dulquer Salmaan. The film was based on novelist Anuja Chauhan’s book of the same name and the movie was bankrolled by Fox Star Studios.

