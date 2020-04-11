Sonam Kapoor bakes chocolate walnut cake, Anand Ahuja's mother has a question

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonam Kapoor bakes chocolate walnut cake

Actress Sonam Kapoor is spending time with her husband Anand Ahuja in quarantine at their Delhi residence. The couple is keeping their fans updated with their isolation routine and keeps sharing mushy pictures with each other. On Friday, Sonam Kapoor revealed that she made a chocolate walnut cake for her husband and also shared a photo doing the preparations. Sporting an all-black outfit, styled with gold statement pieces, the actress captioned the photo saying, "Made chocolate walnut cake today."

Sonam Kapoor's cake instantly received love from her mother in law. As soon as she shared the photo, Anand Ahuja's mother posted a genuine query in the comments and wrote, "Amazing cakes beta. How to manage the weight gain? Everybody is loving them so much."

Talking about Sonam and Anand, the duo never shies away from social media PDA. A few days ago, the actress dedicated a mushy post to Anand. In the photo, Sonam is seen showering her love on husband Anand by planting a kiss on his forehead. In her caption, Sonam wrote the lyrics of Bob Marley’s Three Little Birds, followed by the hashtags #everydayphenomenal and #sleepyhungrybaby. The cute click got a lot of love from fans.

Anand Ahuja reacted to the post and called it super cute. He also complained to her and that she was supposed to sing him the song in-person. He commented, “You were supposed to sing this to me in person after I sang ‘sunshine’! This post is super cute but doesn’t free you from the in person singing promise please! @sonamkapoor.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South Indian superstar Dulquer Salmaan. The film failed to impresses the viewers.

