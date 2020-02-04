Sonali Bendre writes 'Note To Self' on World Cancer Day, asks fans to go for regular checkups

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sonali Bendre writes 'Note To Self' on World Cancer Day

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre, who is a cancer survivor, melted our hearts when she posted an inspirational post on social media on the occasion of World Cancer Day. The actress shared a video in which she is seen talking about how she battled out cancer from her life and the ordeal she went through during that period. The actress also encouraged her fans to ger themselves regularly checked as early detection helps in curing the disease.

Sonali wrote, "Note to self. For the rest of you, listen to your body and go for regular checkups, early detection helps." In the video she is seen saying, "For all of us going through this, let's remind us that cancer doesn't define us.” She adds, "Change is the only constant in life and how life has changed. It's been almost two years. These two years have taught me many lessons. Gave me the patience to look for the light at the end of the tunnel. In this, I found my new normal and the strength to switch on the sunshine every day. The journey of knowing who I am reminds me that I am much more than this. For all of us going through this, let's remind us that cancer doesn't define us."

Tahira Kashyap, who is also a cancer survivor, was quick to drop a response on Sonali’s post and wrote, "You are gorgeous and courageous. Inspiration to so many, including me. Thank you for being you." Other Bollywood celebrities like Anushka Sharma, Dia Mirza also dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

For the unversed, Sonali Bendre rushed to New York in 2018 for the cancer treatment, She informed about the same to her fans in a lengthy post and wrote, "I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I've received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful."

