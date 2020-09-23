Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAMOHAPATRA/TAAPSEE/RICHA Sona Mohapatra slams Taapsee Pannu for supporting Anurag Kashyap, supports Richa Chadha in her legal case

Sona Mohapatra is one of those celebrities who from a lot of years has been raising her voice in the MeToo movement against music composer Anu Malik. And now showing her full support to an actress who filed a complaint against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for sexually assaulting her. While a lot of celebrities have come out in support of the filmmaker, the singer has now based actress Taapsee Pannu for defending someone who has been accused of #metoo. While on the other hand, Sona supported actress Richa Chadha who has taken legal action against the actress who dragged her name in the Kashyap controversy.

Speaking about Taapsee, Sona wrote, "also read the statement made by Ms Tapsee Pannu about Anurag Kashyap being the ‘biggest feminist’ she knew & I honestly buckled over gobsmacked. Shows how little she knows. Anyone would see otherwise if you just watched his films & his portrayal of women. Having said that.. "

Further she tweeted, "The #MeToo movement is 1 where someone speaks their truth, in this case Payal is telling her story & for 100’s to be asking me about this has been a harrowing.I’ve worked with Anurag Kashyap. Haven’t experienced anything. Can’t make up a story to please the mob & sorry (not)."

Standing by Richa, Sona wrote, "asked by many for a pov having been at the forefront of @IndiaMeToo .Finally saw the video of Ms Payal Ghosh. I stand by her right to tell the world her experience & truth. Maligning other women publicly in the bargain basis heresay, in bad taste & wrong. (1)."

Richa responded to her and wrote, "TY Sona,I fully support Ms.Ghosh’s quest for justice,it’s her right as a woman and as a citizen.Should he be found guilty after an investigation,the courts will take over.But I can’t overlook this vulgar, unwarranted personal attack on me by Ms.Ghosh,so I shall protect my name."

For those unversed, an actress has filed an FIR against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap at Versova Police Station. Charges against Kashyap in the FIR include rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging modesty of a woman. Her lawyer Nitin Satpute shared details of the FIR in a statement released on his unverified Twitter account in the early hours of Wednesday. The FIR was filed late on Tuesday night.

Satpute's statement reads: "Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC."

-With IANS inputs

