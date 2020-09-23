Kangana Ranaut shares old video of Anurag Kashyap amid harassment allegations talking about abusing a 'kid'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kangana Ranaut shares old video of Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have often been seen getting involved in a Twitter war, putting forward their contrary opinions about many things. Recently, an actress came forward and accused the filmmaker of sexual harassment and has also filed a police complaint against him for rape, wrongful restrain and other charges. While many Bollywood celebrities supported Kashyap and claimed that the filmmaker has always maintained equality and stood for women's rights, Kangana Ranaut supported the actress and now shared an old video of him talking about molesting a 'kid'.

Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer." The video shows Anurag Kashyap talking about how he would take a kid aside and slap and later he hugged and cried in front of him.

I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer. https://t.co/yQ4llst6aq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2020

Anurag Kashyap has been ruling the headline for his sexual harassment controversy. While the filmmaker has denied all allegations and called them 'baseless', the actress alleged that in 2014, Kashyap called her to his house and got naked in front of her. Late on Tuesday night, the actress filed an FIR against Kashyap and her lawyer Nitin Satpute shared details of the FIR in a statement released on his Twitter account in the early hours of Wednesday.

Satpute's statement reads: "Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC, @iampayalghosh."

Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC, @iampayalghosh @ANI @PTI_News @NCWIndia — Adv Nitin Satpute ایڈوکیٹ نتن ستپوتے નિતિન સાતપુતે (@Nitin_Satpute) September 22, 2020

Soon after the actress leveled allegations against Kashyap on Twitter, his lawyer issued an official statement which read, "My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of the actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent."

Anurag Kashyap also received support from his ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin who claimed that the filmmaker has always protected their integrity and the allegations are baseless.

