Bollywood actress files sexual harassment case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap

A Bollywood actress, who recently accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment, has filed a written complaint against the filmmaker at Versova police station. The actress along with her lawyer Nitin Satpute were seen arriving at the police station on Tuesday evening. Her lawyer also released a statement that reads, “A written complaint has been lodged for the offence Rape, wrongful restrain, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of woman U/S 376, 354, 341, 342 of IPC and now the statement is being recorded of the victim.

On Monday, Anurag Kashyap tweeted a statement from his lawyer that reads: “My client, Anurag Kashyap, has been deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have recently surfaced against him. These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest.”

“It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictious allegations of this nature seriously undermine the movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of the actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent.”

Anurag Kashyap has received support from several other Bollywood colleagues including filmmakers Anubhav Sinha, Hansal Mehta, Ram Gopal Varma, and Vasan Bala. His ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin have stood by him as have actresses Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla, and Mahie Gill among others.

