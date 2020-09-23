Taapsee to ‘break all ties’ with friend Anurag Kashyap if he is found guilty of sexual harassment

Image Source : TWITTER/@WISH_KANYA1 Taapsee talks about sexual harassment allegations against Anurag Kashyap

Taapsee Pannu is standing by her director friend Anurag Kashyap, who has been accused of sexual harassment by actor Payal Ghosh. She, however, says that if he is found guilty, she will be the ‘first person to break ties with him’.

Payal, on Saturday, has alleged that Anurag sexually harassed her five years ago, ‘forcing himself’ on her. Taapsee and several other colleagues of Anurag from the film industry supported him. Taapsee had even called him the ‘biggest feminist’ she knows.

Speaking about Anurag, Taapsee told Mumbai Mirror, “If he is found guilty, I’ll be the first person to break all ties with him. But if the investigation is inconclusive, how can the sanctity of the #MeToo movement be sustained? How will real victims benefit from a power that’s come to us after years of suppression? It’s wrong for women to derail the movement. Abusing power isn’t gender-specific.”

Taapsee added that Anurag treats women with respect. “Anurag has a lot of respect for women, never badmouths anyone even if that person hasn’t been kind to him in public. His is one of those rare sets where the number of women on the crew equals men, and they only have nice things to say about him. If someone has been harassed, let them initiate an investigation, let the truth come out,” she said.

Anurag’s ex-wives Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj also vouched for his character. Aarti wrote, “First wife here.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place.”

