Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANURAGKASHYAP Anurag Kashyap's assistant Jaydeep Sarkar recalls incident when an actress offered sexual favours to filmmaker

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has been accused of sexually harassing actress Payal Ghosh. The actress of Saturday shared details about the same on Saturday and leveled #metoo on him. A lot of celebrities have come out in support of Kashyap and amongst those is his former assistant Jaydeep Sarkar who in his recent tweets recalled an incident when an actress offered 'casting couch' to the director in return for a role. In a series of tweets made on Monday, Jaydeep shared how years ago when he was working with Anurag the unfortunate incident happened and was gracefully declined by the filmmaker after which he felt disappointed over how some women though this was the way to get into the film industry.

Jaydeep's tweet read, "This is the right time to recount this story. I was an assistant with @anuragkashyap72 in 2004. I was looking into secondary casting for ‘Gulaal’ and was meeting many actors. A young actress, who really wanted a part in the film insisted she wanted to meet Anurag."

This is the right time to recount this story. I was an assistant with @anuragkashyap72 in 2004. I was looking into secondary casting for ‘Gulaal’ and was meeting many actors. A young actress, who really wanted a part in the film insisted she wanted to meet Anurag.

Thread 👇 — Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020

"She waited a while and then Anurag got done with a narration and agreed to meet her. The young actress probably assumed the only way to get the role was through the ‘casting couch’. She tried suggesting a few ‘favours’ verbally," he added.

She waited a while and then Anurag got done with a narration and agreed to meet her. The young actress probably assumed the only way to get the role was through the ‘casting couch’. She tried suggesting a few ‘favours’ verbally. — Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020

Revealing what Anurag did, Jaydeep wrote, "But when Anurag politely ignored it, she gently let her sari pallu drop. A few times. At this point, Anurag got up and requested her to not do this. He told her she would get the part if she was the right fit and nothing else would work. Saying this, he walked out of the room, disappointed. I was shocked by what I saw, but I had seen a hero get out of a situation, with respect and empathy for her. Later he told me he was disappointed that so many young women feel this is the only way they can make it."

but when Anurag politely ignored it, she gently let her sari pallu drop. A few times. At this point, Anurag got up and requested her to not do this. He told her she would get the part if she was the right fit and nothing else would work. — Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020

Saying this, he walked out of the room, disappointed. I was shocked by what I saw, but I had seen a hero get out of a situation, with respect and empathy for her. Later he told me he was disappointed that so many young women feel this is the only way they can make it. — Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020

Speaking about how Anurag always respected women, he wrote, "I don’t blame the woman! Many like her come into the industry, believing this is how you get cast in a movie. And that may even be true, much like in any other field of work. But having worked with Anurag, especially in casting, the one thing I always observed was his absolute respect for women."

I don’t blame the woman! Many like her come into the industry, believing this is how you get cast in a movie. And that may even be true, much like in any other field of work. — Jaydeep Sarkar (@sarkarjaydeep) September 20, 2020

Coming back to Payal, she tweeted about the same event that happened in 2014 at his residence and even tagged PM Narendra Modi. The actress is expected to lodge an official complaint against Anurag at Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai today on September 22.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Related Video