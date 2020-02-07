Soha Ali Khan falls down as she participates in daughter Inaaya’s sports day function at school. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Soha Ali Khan falls down as she participates in daughter Inaaya’s sports day function at school

Soha Ali Khan is very active on social media. The actress keeps updating her fans about her life events as well as the latest photos of her daughter Inaaya. On Friday, the diva participated in her daughter Inaaya’s sports day function at her school and had a blast. She shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen playing the game of tug of war with other parents and falls. She bursts out laughing as she sits back up.

Sharing the video, Soha wrote: “My first sports day as a parent!! Got a bit ‘carried away’ in the tug of war - literally !” Watch the video here-

Soha Ali Khan has said that she is very involved in everything related to her daughter Inaaya. She said that she tries to keep things positive around her as she learns very quickly these days. "Inaaya is at an age where she does everything that I do. Today, I was taking a picture while leaving home and she, too, struck a pose like me! She is crazy for lipstick. Of course, I haven't given her lipsticks but I gave her lip balms instead," said Soha.

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Keemu is immensely popular on the internet because of her cute look and antics. Soha and Kunal also regularly post sweet images of their daughter on Instagram.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page