Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam off the ventilator & getting better, says sister SP Sailaja

Veteran playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam who has been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 is now showing improvement and is now off the ventilator support, says sister SP Sailaja. As per Hindustan Times, the singer's sister shared a voice note confirming the same and said that the doctors are really happy with his progress. She expressed her happiness and said that since the world is praying for his speedy recovery, he will soon be out of the situation. SP Sailaja in the voice note said, "He’s getting better with each passing day and the progress is evident. Doctors are very happy. He has been taken off the ventilator but he’s still being closely monitored. He’s also able to pass urine freely. I know that the whole world is praying for him and he’ll come out of this situation very soon."

the film icon Rajinikanth on Monday stated that he has crossed the critical phase in the fight against COVID-19. The Tamil superstar also posted a short video in which he praised the singer for entertaining people for decades. "For more than 50 years, respected S P Balasubrahmanyam sangin several Indian languages and brought joy to crores of people through his pleasant voice. When I heard that he has crossed the critical phase, I was very happy. I pray to the Almighty for speedy recovery of Balasubrahmanyam who is still in intensive care. Thanks." Captioning the same, he wrote, "Get well soon, dear Balu sir."

Get well soon dear Balu sir pic.twitter.com/6Gxmo0tVgS — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 17, 2020

His son and filmmaker S P Charan posted an update on his father's health condition on social media. "The pleasant news is...he showed the thumbs up sign to the doctors, he is able to recognise doctors, people (around)...he is still on life support. He is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back," he said. Doctors treating him find it as a very good sign towards getting better, he said.

"There is a lot of effort from the medical team. It will take a long time for recovery. But we are all hopeful. This (recovery) is not going to happen in one or two days or even a week may be. But surely he is definitely going to heal, recover and get back to us as early as possible," Charan said, adding he and the doctors were all happy about the improvement.

On August 5, the singer had posted a video on his Facebook page, informing his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was doing well. In the video, he had said that he was receiving treatment at a Chennai-based private hospital.

