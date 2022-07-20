Singer Jaani Johan shares health update after road accident: 'Saw death and God together'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAANI777 Singer Jaani Johan

Singer Jaani Johan recently got injured along with others when their SUV, which is believed to be moving at breakneck speed, lost control in a collision in Punjab's Mohali. The collision was so powerful that the cars flipped thrice. However, the airbags of both vehicles saved their lives. The 33-year-old lyricist from Gidderbaha and two other occupants were taken to a private hospital in Mohali, while passengers of the other vehicle received minor injuries.

The singer suffered injuries on his neck and back, and his friends were sitting in the back seat, while the driver was on the wheel of Toyota Fortuner. Ever since the news of his accident surfaced online, his fans have been worried and praying for his speedy recovery. The singer took to Instagram and shared his health update. Jaani wrote in the caption, "Ajj akha’n ne maut vekhi, par fer BAABE NANAK nu vekheya, so ajj MAUT te RAB dono ikathe vekhe….Main te mere dost theek aa’n, just minor injuries duaa ch yaad rakheyo #JAANI (I saw death with my own eyes today but then glimpsed God. So I saw death and God together. I and my friends are fine, we just have minor injuries. Remember us in your prayers)."

He added in another statement, "With the grace of almighty, we all present in the car at that time are fine. The authorities are doing due diligence in the matter, and we have been discharged from the hospital. Waheguru ne rakh le. Waheguru da shukr hai (Thank God)."

Take a look:

Netizens reactions

In no time, Jaani's post was bombarded with reactions from his fans and friends. Actress Gauahar Khan commented, "God bless." Actor Ravi Dubey wrote, "oh my god ….god bless you and your friends." Stebin Ben said, "Shukar aa rabb da." Several other celebrities including Kanika Kapoor, Sophie Choudry, Asees Kaur, Ammy Virk among others wihsed for his speedy recovery.

Sharing the updates about the accident, Police said prima facie signal jumping of the red light appears to be the cause of collision between the SUV and a Ford Figo.

