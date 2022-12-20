Sidharth Malhotra breaks silence on marriage rumours with Kiara Advani; Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTHMALHOTRA Sidharth Malhotra breaks silence on marriage rumours

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's marriage rumours have been doing the rounds for the longest time now. While the couple has never confirmed their relationship, they have also never denied it. While the internet is buzzing with marriage rumors, the couple has remained tight-lipped about it. For the fans who have been waiting with bated breath for an update about the wedding, we have an interesting update for them. Sidharth Malhotra finally addressed his marriage rumours with Kiara Advani in a recent interview.

The Shershaah actor is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, Mission Majnu, with Rashmika Mandanna. Speaking to Radio Fever FM, the actor was quizzed about his wedding rumours. He blushed and responded, "I am getting married this year." After this, her Mission Majnu co-star Rashmika Mandanna started laughing.

Earlier, it was reported that the couple was most likely to get married in Delhi or Mumbai. Both families have been working constantly to coordinate the dates and make the necessary arrangements. The wedding ceremony's date has not yet been decided, but it will be finalised by the end of December.

According to a report in India Today, the Oberoi Sukhvilas in Chandigarh is one of the locations under consideration. The site is their top pick for wedding rituals because it is also close to Delhi, where Sidharth's family lives.

The talk is that there will be a lavish reception for guests in Mumbai following the wedding, with the A-listers of Bollywood in attendance.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Mission Majnu. The film is slated to release on January 20, 2023, on Netflix. Apart from this, he has web-series Indian Police Force which will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He also has the movie Yodha lined up.

