Tuesday, December 20, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Bollywood
  5. Bholaa: Ajay Devgn raises stakes of action-drama with a suspenseful tagline and intriguing posters

Bholaa: Ajay Devgn raises stakes of action-drama with a suspenseful tagline and intriguing posters

After his last directorial venture, the aviation-thriller 'Runway 34', Ajay Devgn has returned to direct another film, his fourth directorial, which is touted to be an emotional drama. 'Bholaa' also stars Tabu in an important role.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: December 20, 2022 13:25 IST
New posters of Bholaa featuring Ajay Devgn
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN New posters of Bholaa featuring Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is all set to serve the audience with an action-drama Bholaa. Touted as Devgn's most daring film to date, it has been styled as the story of a one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise. On Tuesday, the actor-filmmaker announced the release date of Bholaa, in addition to the tagline of the film 

The caption of the film reads, One Chattan, Sau Shaitaan describes what this adrenaline-thumping mega-offering is. It is described as "the saga of a man who is fearless. He is undaunting as he sets out to combat drug-lords, corrupt forces and a multitude of setbacks that crop up in his 24-hour rough-ride. That's Bholaa for you.  Fighter on the outside, protector on the inside. A father who will fight anyone who comes in the way of his quest to reach his young daughter."

Check out new poster of Bholaa featuring Ajay Devgn:

After his last directorial venture, the aviation-thriller 'Runway 34', Ajay Devgn has returned to direct another film, his fourth directorial, which is touted to be an emotional drama. 'Bholaa' also stars Tabu in an important role. The film is in production stage and Ajay has been on his heels to shoot the film.

Asked how he managed to shoot the film so quickly post his April release Runway 34, the actor in an earlier statement said, "Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words- lights, camera, action."

Bholaa is set for release in theatres on March 30, 2023.

Related Stories
Not Ajay Devgn, Kajol had crush on THIS Bollywood actor; Karan Johar reveals

Not Ajay Devgn, Kajol had crush on THIS Bollywood actor; Karan Johar reveals

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 OTT premiere on Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar? When and where to watch

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 OTT premiere on Prime Video, Netflix, Hotstar? When and where to watch

Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn wields Lord Shiva's Trishul, applies ash on forehead in intriguing video

Bholaa Teaser: Ajay Devgn wields Lord Shiva's Trishul, applies ash on forehead in intriguing video

Has Ajay Devgn roped in Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel? Here's the truth

Has Ajay Devgn roped in Salman Khan for Bholaa sequel? Here's the truth

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Drishyam 2' draws a full house at iconic Maratha Mandir

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Drishyam 2' draws a full house at iconic Maratha Mandir

Nysa Devgan is a party animal & these unseen videos of Kajol's daughter with her friends are proof

Nysa Devgan is a party animal & these unseen videos of Kajol's daughter with her friends are proof

Don't miss these:

Ratna Pathak Shah says RRR is regressive, calls out filmmakers' ego and reactions to criticism

Upset Amrita calls out Malaika Arora for cracking jokes about her, here's what happened next

Priyanka Chopra mocks Nick Jonas for not being 'interested' in clicking pics with her & daughter

Latest Bollywood News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Bollywood Section

Top News

Latest News