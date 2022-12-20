Bholaa: Ajay Devgn raises stakes of action-drama with a suspenseful tagline and intriguing posters

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AJAY DEVGN New posters of Bholaa featuring Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is all set to serve the audience with an action-drama Bholaa. Touted as Devgn's most daring film to date, it has been styled as the story of a one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise. On Tuesday, the actor-filmmaker announced the release date of Bholaa, in addition to the tagline of the film

The caption of the film reads, One Chattan, Sau Shaitaan describes what this adrenaline-thumping mega-offering is. It is described as "the saga of a man who is fearless. He is undaunting as he sets out to combat drug-lords, corrupt forces and a multitude of setbacks that crop up in his 24-hour rough-ride. That's Bholaa for you. Fighter on the outside, protector on the inside. A father who will fight anyone who comes in the way of his quest to reach his young daughter."

After his last directorial venture, the aviation-thriller 'Runway 34', Ajay Devgn has returned to direct another film, his fourth directorial, which is touted to be an emotional drama. 'Bholaa' also stars Tabu in an important role. The film is in production stage and Ajay has been on his heels to shoot the film.

Asked how he managed to shoot the film so quickly post his April release Runway 34, the actor in an earlier statement said, "Well the preparation was done earlier on. It was just a question of getting behind the camera again and saying the three magic words- lights, camera, action."

Bholaa is set for release in theatres on March 30, 2023.

