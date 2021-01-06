Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals his inner poet in new Instagram post

Revealing his inner poet again, Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is back with a new poem. His fans find the new composition relatable and liberating. Siddhant often shares poems under the heading "MyNotes" on his social media platforms. Now, in an Instagram post, the actor has shared a photo of himself enjoying in the mountains. The artistically shot picture shows snow-covered mountains.

Siddhant uses LOVE as an analogy to reflect one’s thoughts and feelings. He penned "After the world makes you feel special for all the wrong reasons, after your life cycles around just one season, after those walks on the beach do no good, and you have to go back to where you should.

"After a song is on repeat, and the lyrics make sense, but only for a while...and then we need to shuffle and change the beat."

"After it's no more flattering to be called 'beautiful'... after your eyes start looking for something more meaningful, after religion is crowned, and the gods are questioned. Your answer is love but it is not be mentioned.

"Stuck in a limbo, this loop never ends...and you need to know that even space and time bend. No one knows the science, but we know love!? even though it's not the trend. After all the joy ceases to be free, the only selfless smile lies here, with You and Me...So Smile. MyNotes," he wrote.

Impressed by Siddhant's writing skills, his Inside Edge co-actor, Tanuj Virwani commented: "Beautifully articulated my boy."

On the film front, Siddhant will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has, "Bhoot Police" and "Bunty aur Babli 2" in his kitty. The actor also has a film in the pipeline with Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan.