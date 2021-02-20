Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDDHANT CHATURVEDI Siddhant Chaturvedi gears for his action-packed thriller 'Yudhra'

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan are set to feature in the romantic-action-thriller "Yudhra" and the film is slated for a summer 2022 release, the makers announced, recently. Siddhant has started gearing up for the film. The avid social media user on Saturday gave his fans a sneak-peek into his preparation for the role in an Instagram post. The actor posted a video where he can be seen boxing with a punching bag. The film is directed by Ravi Udyawar, who made the Sridevi-starrer Mom in 2017. Siddhanth will be seen alongside Malavika Mohanan in Yudhra.

Updating his fans, Siddhant posted the picture and captioned it: "Manzil jitni upar hogi, Ghutne utne phootengey. Thikaano pe ruk gaye agar... toh peeche waale lootengey. Isliye Chal Bhaag! #MyNotes #Yudhra."

Backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Ravi Udyawa.

Earlier, Siddhant took to Instagram and shared an action-packed teaser, along with posters of the film. "Jo maut ko apna dost bana le, woh hai #Yudhra. (The one who can make death its friend, he is 'Yudhra')," the 27-year-old actor wrote.

Apart from this, Siddhant will next be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film with Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. He also has, "Bhoot Police" and "Bunty aur Babli 2" in his kitty. He is also working on film 'Phone Bhoot' which is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

Talking about the first poster, it featured the three actors all dressed up in suited attire all set for action. This is the first time when fans will see Katrina, Ishaan, and Siddhant together on the big screen in a movie that promises to be a fun ride.