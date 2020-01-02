Siddhant Chaturvedi shuts Ananya Panday's nepotism rant with his 'MC Sher' one-liner

Siddhant Chaturvedi had 'MC Sher' moment at Rajeev Masand's The Newcomers Roundtable 2019.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has become nation's heart-throb ever since his debut as MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The actor recently appeared at noted film critic Rajeev Masand's The Newcomers Roundtable 2019 along with several other debutants. Tara Sutaria (Student of the Year 2, Marjaavaan), Vishal Jethwa (Mardaani 2), Ananya Panday (Student of the Year 2, Pati Patni aur Woh), Geetika Vidya Ohlyan (Soni), Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota), and Saloni Batra (Soni) were present at the discussion.

At one point of time, the topic of nepotism emerged. Ananya, daughter of Chunky Panday, who has been launched by Karan Johar with Student of the Year 2 went on ranting on it. She said though her father was also an actor, he never did a Dharma film or went to Koffee With Karan. While others present in the room nodded in affirmation, Siddhant Chaturvedi channeled his inner MC Sher.

Ananya said that she is filled with gratitude for being his dad's daughter. The actress said that her dad has ''worked really hard and he’s still working''.

''Everyone says that it’s all glamorous and I’ve gotten everything that I wanted. But I’m very grateful that I’m my Dad’s daughter and I wouldn’t want it any other way. When people hate on me for nepotism, I’m not going to shy away that I’m Chunky Pandey’s daughter,'' Ananya said.

The Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress said that when SOTY 2 got delayed, his dad didn't even congratulate her till the film got released. ''That’s how fickle the industry is. That’s how indispensable people are. Anything can happen and he knows that,'' she added.

Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with one line 😭 look at her reaction lol pic.twitter.com/hX2R7Jc1F7 — Devdas (@shahrukhdevdas) January 1, 2020

Ananya didn't stop here. Calling herself 'the most starstruck person in a room', she said, ''I overcompensate personally. I’ll come extra early to places. I’m so happy I’ve this chance''.

Though, he agreed that everyone has their own struggle but he inserted one line and internet gazed at him with admiration.

''Everyone has their own struggle. But difference yahi hai ki jahan hamare sapne poore hotein hai, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai,” he said.

That's the 'hard-ich' response.

Interestingly, Ananya and Siddhant are all set to share screen-space in Shakun Batra's untitled next, starring Deepika Padukone.