Tuesday, October 15, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Shraddha Kapoor in tears on hearing her brother sing

Shraddha Kapoor in tears on hearing her brother sing

Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared a video of her brother singing on social media and says that it bought tears in her eyes. She will next be seen Baaghi 3, and Street Dancer 3D.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2019 14:45 IST
Representative News Image

 Shraddha Kapoor in tears on hearing her brother sing

 Actress Shraddha Kapoor said that she was in tears after hearing her actor brother Siddhanth Kapoor sing. Shraddha tweeted on Tuesday, where she shared a video link of the song "Kash fir se" from the film "Yaaram" sung by Siddhant.

"I was brought to tears when I heard my brother sing. Had goosebumps and was simply awestruck," Shraddha tweeted. The "Baaghi" actress praised her brother. "Bhaiya, you are one of the best people I know and your heart is shining through this entire song, through your voice! I love you. @SiddhanthKapoor," she added.

Shraddha has started shooting for her upcoming film "Baaghi 3". She will be seen in Remo D'Souza's "Street Dancer 3D", co-starring Varun Dhawan and slated to hit the screens in 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryVIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor celebrates birthday of a young fan Next StoryMade In China song Valam: Arijit Singh redefines romance  