Image Source : IG/SHRADDHAKAPOOR, DIAMIRZAOFFICIAL Shraddha Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Prasoon Joshi and other celebs react to Uttarakhand glacier burst

A glacier burst in Reni village of Chamoli in Garhwal Himalayas of Uttarakhand on Sunday caused a flash flood endangering the life of people living near the river bank. The ITBP and SDRF teams have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. Many Bollywood celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor, Prasoon Joshi, and Abhishek Kapoor reacted to the tragedy.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor sent out her prayers and tweeted, "Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone's safety."

Prasoon Joshi took to his Twitter account and wrote, "Hoping that Chamoli and other districts of #Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and no lives are endangered . Prayers and strength for the people, the authorities and rescue teams." Actress Kangana Ranaut retweeted Prasoon's tweet.

Actress and environmentalist Dia Mirza, "What is the connection with what is happening in #Uttrakhand right now and cutting trees (deforestation), cutting into our mountains, building dams combined with climate change? - Innocent, unsuspecting people get hurt." She also shared details of the helpline number, "Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486 for help.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor also reacted to the news. "Devastating news . May god watch over those in the path of this monster..Hari om #Uttarakhand #Chamoli." Actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted, "Prayers for #Uttarakhand."

Singer Daler Mahendi too sent out his prayers and tweeted, "Prayers for everyone in #uttrakhand... #chamoli"