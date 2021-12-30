Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHIRODKAR Shilpa Shirodkar tests positive for COVID19

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, known for films such as "Hum", "Khuda Gawah" and "Aankhen", on Thursday said she has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In an Instagram post, the 1990s popular star shared that she had tested four days ago. "COVID POSITIVE!!! #day4," the actress, who was the first Indian celebrity to receive COVID-19 vaccine, wrote. Shirodkar, who stays in Dubai with her family, had received a jab of the Sinopharm vaccine in January this year.

"Stay safe everyone, please get vaccinated and follow all the rules… your government knows what is best for you. Lots of love #Getvaccinated #maskon #staysafe,” she said.

Back in India, especially in Maharashtra, the cases of COVID-19 are rising once again. The state on Wednesday recorded a spurt in new COVID-19 cases at 3,900, including 85 of Omicron, according to the state health department. Several Bollywood celebs have tested Covid positive. Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have tested positive for the virus. They are all under quarantine at home. Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea-Karan Boolani test Covid positive, staying in isolation

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rhea updated about her health. "Yes I'm positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird," she said.

On the other hand, Malaika Arora’s report has come out negative. After Arjun tested positive, BMC has sealed his Mumbai residence and the sanitisation work of his building was under process. Earlier, actor Ranvir Shorey and his son tested positive.

