Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea-Karan Boolani test Covid positive, staying in isolation

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 29, 2021 15:02 IST
Highlights

  • Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have tested positive for COVID
  • They are all under quarantine

Covid-19 cases are increasing in the country yet again. After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, now Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani have tested positive for COVID-19. They are all under quarantine at home. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rhea updated about her health. "Yes I'm positive for Covid inspite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic. Not sure why my or anyone's private health information is news or gossip. This information should be only for government and medical bodies so they can do their job and not on gossip sites. It's invasive and weird," she said.

Rhea added "My husband and I are isolating and taking all prescribed medications and precautions. We also watched Frozen for the first time last night. It was pretty good. Made me miss my sister (Sonam Kapoor) too much. Everything tastes bad except chocolate, my head hurts and I'm still grateful that I got it the way I did and we will be fine in no time. For everyone reaching out to make sure we are ok, we are not too bad, thanks for checking. We love you."  

On the other hand, Malaika Arora’s report has come out negative. After Arjun tested positive, BMC posted a notice outside his building. 

Arjun has tested positive for the second time. Earlier he tested Covid positive on September 2020. The actor had issued a statement the, which read, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus. ..Much love, Arjun (sic)."

Several Bollywood celebs have tested Covid positive. On Tuesday, actor Ranvir Shorey and his son have tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic. The actor, who shares 10-year-old Haroon with former wife and actor Konkona Sensharma, tested positive for the virus when Shorey and their son took an RT-PCR test on their way back to the city from Goa.

"My son Haroon and I were on holiday in #Goa, and during the routine RT-PCR testing for the flight back to Mumbai, he has turned out to be #Covid positive. We are both completely asymptomatic and have immediately quarantined until further investigations. The wave is real. #India," he said in a post on Instagram.

(Inputs from Namrata)

