Shilpa Shetty: My 13-year-long sabbatical was self-imposed

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra says her 13-year sabbatical was self-imposed and well thought out. The actress will soon be making a comeback with Sabbir Khan's action film "Nikamma".

Talking about her 13-year-long break from films, Shilpa said: "I've been a part of the industry and I continue to be a part of the industry somewhere or the other. You miss it when you miss the limelight, you feel like you are losing out on fame and people are forgetting you. I never missed it because I was still doing television. The sabbatical that I took was self-imposed and thought of."

The actress was last seen on the big screen in 2007 in "Life In A... Metro" and "Apne". Looking back at her acting journey, Shilpa said: "Becoming an actor was luck by chance. I was about 15 years old and went for an event where a guy saw me and asked to get myself clicked. The next day, the photos were distributed on a set of a show and that's when I started getting work."

Shilpa opened up about her career and personal life in an episode of "The Love, Laugh, Live Show", aired on Romedy Now. She also revealed how her hectic work schedule doesn't give her enough time to watch digital content.

"I do watch digital content with the little time that I get and I wish the day was made out of 32 hours because I feel that I am overworked and underpaid. Anything that would spark my interest either in cinema or digital space, I would love to watch that," the actress said.

Shilpa might be away from the big screen but she continues to stay connected with her fans through her social media accounts. "It's been welcoming and I sometime feel that Instagram makes me look cooler than I am. I am not that cool," she said.

The entrepreneur and fitness-expert wants to "explore more in life and learn". "I love every aspect of life but on the other hand, I don't know how to do a split or to drive or swim. I am not a hydrophobic, I love to go to the beaches but that's only for Instagram."

Recalling an incident that led to her driving phobia, Shilpa said: "I remember the time when I started to drive and I was mobbed by a fan where he just sat on the bonnet of my car. That incident scared me and till date I am scared to drive a car. Sometimes, I do drive for a part in my films but I ensure that everyone is far away because I don't want to hurt anyone."

She also spoke about her marriage with businessman Raj Kundra. She said: "I had a dream of getting proposed on the Eiffel tower and I am sure every girl would have had that dream. Raj had booked a banquet and proposed me with a diamond ring that popped out from a dessert. He had already spoken to my parents."

Asked on what should her son Vihaan learn from Shilpa and Raj, she said: "One thing Vihaan should learn from me is to be positive and from Raj being happy."

