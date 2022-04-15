Is Shilpa Shetty making her web series debut? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPASHETTYKUNDRA Is Shilpa Shetty making her web series debut?

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has reigned over Bollywood in the 90s and has given some spectacular performances and sizzling moves. She made her comeback on the big screen after 11 years with the film Hungama 2. Shilpa is probably the only actress whose presence transcends every single platform. She has given quite a show across the big screen, television, radio, applications and her popular YouTube channel. Her films Sukhee and Nikamma are also much anticipated by her fans, who can’t wait to see her back on 70 MM.

Looks like now she is ready to take the leap in the world of web series as well. Rumour has it that the superstar is being loaded with offers in the OTT world. A source revealed, "Shilpa Shetty has been approached by many filmmakers for OTT projects. There are a few offers that she is carefully considering at the moment since she wants to be extremely selective about her OTT debut."

On Friday, Shilpa Shetty took to her social media to express her gratitude. She said she is grateful to the 'Supreme Power'. Shilpa tweeted, "Our faith & beliefs are what keep us grounded, sane, & stable in the most trying times we endure. With so many of us celebrating various festivals this week, I’m grateful for the Supreme Power who takes care of everything in His own ways"

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently seen judging 'India's Got Talent'. This is the fourth time that Shilpa is seen judging a reality show. Previously, she has judged shows like 'Zara Nachke Dikha', 'Nach Baliye' and 'Super Dancer'.

On the film front, Shilpa will be seen in the film 'Nikamma'. Directed by Sabbir Khan, the film also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.