Shefali Shah shares powerful video wearing plastic bag wrapped around her face, here's why

The coronavirus virus has nearly the entire world in its clutches. And as the threat is becoming an everyday reality for more Indians, quite a few people from the Indian entertainment industry have taken to social media to spread information about it. Recently, actress Shefali Shah has shared a video with a plastic bag wrapped around her face, making the fans aware of the seriousness of the situation. The actress wore a plastic bag over her face, to explain what our lungs would feel like when Coronavirus hits, with a disclaimer to not try anything like this at home. In the video, she says, "This is what it feels like to be in a quarantine, I agree. But, this is exactly how your lungs are going to feel when the COVID-19 hits your lungs and the virus starts developing. So we have no option, just deal with it. Stay at home and do it for your safety, for your family's safety, for your friends' safety because one person out there gets it, it will spread like wildfire. It is already. If this isn't a warning enough, I don't know what is."

"And soon, if this spreads, a lot of us, a lot of people we love, won't be able to breathe," she further added.

Shefali Shah was last seen in Netflix's Delhi Crime and has quarantined herself with her family. Whole Bollywood is on lockdown with all the ad shoots, film shoots, movie release and cinema halls closed and cancelled. PM Narendra Modi has announced the lockdown of 21 days across the nation, keeping in mind the seriousness of the situation due to COVID-19.

