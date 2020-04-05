Shah Rukh Khan sneaks in uber-cool sun-kissed selfie amid coronavirus lockdwon 

Sunday, April 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
"I believe this moment in our lives will finally be a memory of when we had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms. Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe.Stay Distant.Stay Healthy. PS:The selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thought I look good, so I sneaked it in", writes Shah Rukh Khan.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 05, 2020 16:10 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Shah Rukh Khan has been grabbing headlines since he made an announcement of extending his support with not just funds set up by the State and the Centre, but a lot more than just that. Coronavirus outrage has created panic all over the world. While everyone including the Bollywood celebrities have been advised to stay indoors and maintain social distance, SRK has now shared an important message for all those who are in lockdown. The King Khan of Bollywood shared uber-cool sun-kissed selfie on Instagram and wrote, "I believe this moment in our lives will finally be a memory of when we had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms. Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe.Stay Distant.Stay Healthy. PS:The selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thought I look good, so I sneaked it in".

I believe this moment in our lives will finally be a memory of when we had all the time on our hands & our loved ones in our arms. Here’s wishing this for every1. Stay Safe.Stay Distant.Stay Healthy. PS:The selfie has nothing to do with the msg, thought I look good, so I sneaked it in

Fight Against Coronavirus

Shah Rukh Khan has on Thursday announced that his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders will contribute an undisclosed amount to the PM CARES fund amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He added that KKR and his NGO Meer Foundation will contribute 50,000 PPE kits to West Bengal and Maharashtra governments. Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment will also contribute to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund.

Besides the NGO, the actor has taken the help of his companies -- Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Red Chillies VFX -- to provide support to the governments.

 

