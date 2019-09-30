Shah Rukh Khan pulls an ‘all nighter’ cleaning his library and still looks dashing. Check out

Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan pulls an ‘all nighter’ cleaning his library

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan never fails to amaze his fans with his quirky looks. The superstar on Monday shared a picture of him on his Twitter in which he looked as hot as he can ever be. In a messed-up look with his hair all over his face, SRK shared a picture after staying up all night for cleaning his library. He said in his caption that he smelled of dust and books while clicking that picture.

He wrote, “Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness” Shah Rukh keeps his fans entertained by sharing pictures and videos from his personal life on social media. He maintains a close connection with his fans by keeping them updated about special events of his life. Check out SRK’s selfie here-

Did an all nighter...cleaning up my library. A bit shabby & smelling of books, dust and happiness... pic.twitter.com/bRoVDRkRnO — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 30, 2019

Shah Rukh Khan’s stardom knows no bound. The actor is not just an Indian superstar but his fan base is huge across the oceans. Even his kids Abram, Aryan and Suhana also enjoy the limelight that comes with his stardom. Recently, during an interview, SRK’s wife Gauri spilled the beans about how her husband and kids manage the paparazzi.

She said, “When they are back for holidays, they do get papped. But, I think they are okay with it because it is not a constant pressure as they are not stepping out in Bombay, they are stepping out, where ever they are studying in a different part of the world. But since Suhana and Aryan are mature adults now, they understand what it takes to be SRK’s kids and therefore, whenever they return to India, Gauri says that whenever they go out, “they deal with it as it has just become a way of life.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. He hasn’t announced his next Bollywood film yet while his name has been getting associated with many films.

