Image Source : INSTAGRAM Seerat Kapoor opens up about legendary Hollywood actress she admires

Seerat Kapoor, one of the most prominent actress, She started her carrier as a choreographer in the film "Rockstar". She debuted in the south film "Run Raja Run" and there was no looking back. The multi-talented actress is also a singer and a trained dancer. The actress is praised for her constant hard work and noticeable efforts. She made a huge fan base with her film "Krishna and his Leela" and the audience is still loving it.

Seerat Kapoor who made her own mark in the industry has always adored the craft of the legendary actress Merly Streep, Seerat Kapoor said, " I look up to Meryl Streep. Her artistry is so deeply rooted in versatility and authenticity.

From being nominated for her first film "Julia" in the Oscars, to winning the Academy Award for "Iron Lady". Her impact is of a true inspiration! Meryl Streep persistently proves to be an exceptional actor and I can’t help but be her ardent admirer!"

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor was loved for her new release "Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma", her "Netflix release Krishna And His Leela" was a super hit and we are waiting to see what new Seerat has in store for us ever since the buzz of her Bollywood projects have surfaced!