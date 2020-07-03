Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAROJKHANOFFICIAL Saroj Khan's last Instagram post was a heartfelt tribute to actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Bollywood's loved and popular choreographer Saroj Khan is no more. She passed away at a Mumbai hospital early on Friday morning following a cardiac arrest at the age of 71. Several celebrities and fans are pouring in their condolences as the film industry loses yet another gem in 2020. Saroj Khan was quite active on social media. From wishing her Bollywood colleagues on their birthdays to reminding everyone to stay safe amid the coronavirus crisis, the ace choreographer shared several posts on Instagram. In her last Insta post dated June 14, Saroj Khan remembered late actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide.

Sharing a monochrome picture of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor, Saroj Khan wrote, "I had never worked with you @sushantsinghrajput but we have meet many times. What went wrong in your LIFE?I'm shocked that you took such a drastic step in your LIFE. You could have spoken to an Elder which could have helped YOU and would have kept us Happy looking at YOU. God bless your soul and I don't know what your Father and Sister's are going through. Condolences and Strength to them to go through this Time. I Loved you in all your Movies and will always Love you. R.I.P."

Saroj Khan was one of the most popular Bollywood choreographers and had directed some of the iconic songs in the history of Hindi cinema. She even won a National award for her excellent choreography skills in the song Ye Ishq Haye from the movie Jab We Met as well as for the song Dola Re Dola from Devdas.

Her last project was also with Madhuri for 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' from Karan Johar's 'Kalank'.

Saroj Khan dies at 72: From Dhak Dhak Karne Laga to Tabaah Ho Gaye, popular songs choreographed by Masterji

RIP Saroj Khan: Celebrities pay last respects to Bollywood's ace choreographer | LIVE Updates

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage