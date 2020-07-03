Saroj Khan dies at 71: From Dhak Dhak Karne Laga to Tabaah Ho Gaye, popular songs choreographed by Masterji

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAROJ KHAN Saroj Khan dies at 72: From Dhak Dhak Karne Laga to Tabaah Ho Gaye, popular songs choreographed by Masterji

At a time when the nation is still mourning the loss of actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide on June 14, Bollywood lost another gem on Friday. Noted choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last at 1:52 am on July 3 at Mumbai's Guru Nanak Hospital due to cardiac arrest. She was 71. Born as Nirmala Nagpal on 22nd November, 1948, she started her career as a child artist at the age of three with the film Nazarana as child Shyama and worked as a background dancer in the late 50s. After training under film choreographer B. Sohanlal, she landed her first independent break with Geeta Mera Naam. Over the years, Saroj went on to work with the likes of Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and became one of the most sought-after choreographers.

Fondly known as Masterji, Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2000 songs in her career spanning over forty years. She was also known as the mother of Dance/Choreography in India. Remembering the legendary choreographer, here are some popular songs choreographed by Saroj Khan.

Dhak Dhak Karne Laga

This popular song from the film Beta featuring Madhuri Dixit still remains one of the greatest dance numbers to date.

Dola Re Dola

The spectacular song Dola Re Dola from Devdas will definitely remain with us for time to come. The song featuring Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular dance numbers that Bollywood has ever produced.

Tamma Tamma

The famous ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’ track from Thanedaar (1990) was recreated in Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's film Badrinath Ki Dulhania. The song was featured on Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit.

Hawa Hawai

Who can forget the charming dance moves of legendary actress Sridevi from Mr India's Hawa Hawai song.

Tabaah Ho Gaye

The song Tabaah Ho Gaye, a solo dance number picturised on Madhuri Dixit from Kalank remains Saroj Khan's last choreographed song.

Rest in Peace Saroj Khan

Also Read: Ace choreographer Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage