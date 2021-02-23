Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA KHAN Sara Khan holidays at Maldives says she needed break | see pics

Television actress Sara Khan is back to work after a refreshing vacation in the Maldives. The actress, who is currently seen in the show Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, took off to the Maldives for a seven-day holiday last week and says that she had an amazing time. "I needed a break from my busy schedule. So I took some time out and went to the Maldives with my sister. It felt great to spend time outdoors in nature's beauty after being locked up at home for so many months during the lockdown," says Sara.

The actress made the most of her holiday and went boating and swimming. She also made sure to explore the Maldives and clicked loads of pictures and videos which she posted on social media.

Since the Covid-19 scare still lingers, Sara says that she made sure to be careful and follow all Covid-related guidelines for her protection.

"It was really nice to get away from Mumbai for a bit. Of course, we were extremely careful and made sure to follow all the Covid-19 protocols," she adds.

The actress plays Devi Paulomi in &TV's Santoshi Maa Sunaye Vrat Kathayein. TV actress Sara Khan debuted in the world of small screen as the perfect Bahu in the Star Plus show Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai. The actress became a household name with the show in which she was seen as Sadhna. The show didn’t just give her popularity but also made her one of the top actresses of the Indian television at that time. Sara Khan always wanted to be an actress. Before venturing into acting, the diva even won Miss Bhopal title in 2007 and had anchored for Doordarshan.