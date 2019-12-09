Sara Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh reunite by recreating the hook step of Aankh Mare. Watch video

Actor Ranveer Singh's energy is infectious and there is no doubt about it. He knows how to win hearts whether it is of his fans or of his co-actors. And this is what he did recently when he attended an event recently where he was spotted dancing with Sara Ali Khan, 'bromancing' with Shahid Kapoor and giving a kiss to his Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The videos which are going viral show the Padmaavat actor having fun with them at the red carpet of the event.

He reunited with his Simmba actress Sara on Sunday during the award night. As soon as they met, they decided to shake a leg on the popular song of the film "Aankh Mare" after the actress's open challenge to him. Have a look at the video:

Just before they were about to leave, Shahid Kapoor entered and received a peck on his cheeks from Ranveer which ended all the rumors of things not going smooth between the two. Check it out:

If this wasn't enough for the actor, he even met his Gully Boy co-star Siddhant who surprised him by picking him up in his arms. Seen the video yet?

