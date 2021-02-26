Sara Ali Khan pays visit to Ajmer Sharif with mom Amrita Singh| PICS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARA ALI KHAN Sara Ali Khan pays visit to Ajmer Sharif with mom Amrita Singh

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Friday paid a visit to holy place Ajmer Sharif Dargah with her mother Amrita Singh. The actress took to her Instagram handle and wished her fans 'Jumma Mubarak'. The mother-daughter duo posed for the selfie outside the religious place. Sara and her doting mother were seen twinning in green traditional ensembles and covered their heads.

In the pictures, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actress can be seen sporting olive green suit salwar along with a matching face mask. While Amrita on the other hand, also wore a similar coloured outfit. The duo covered their heads and carried a turmeric yellow dupatta around their necks.

Sharing the pictures, Sara captioned "Jumma Mubarak."

Take a look:

As soon as the pics went viral, fans flooded the post with red heart and lovestruck emoticons.

The 'Simba' actress has been quite active on social media and loves to keep her fans updated about her day-to-day activities by posting beautiful and interesting pictures and videos.

Recently Sara Ali Khan attended a party hosted by celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra at his residence in Bandra.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be next seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

The filmmaker is set to release 'AtrangiRe' on August 6. The film went on floors in March 2020, in Varanasi. The team resumed shoot in October post lockdown in Madurai, followed by schedules in Delhi and Agra. The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films.