Sara Ali Khan and shirtless Ibrahim Ali Khan break the internet with post-workout photo

Bollywood's best brother-sister Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are bonding over all the quirky things while in home quarantine. From playing funny social media games to making videos, the duo has become a rage on the internet with their sparkling camaraderie. On Saturday, the Love Aaj Kal actress left her fans excited after she shared a post-workout photo on Instagram. While Sara looked eye-popping in the photo, who stole the limelight was brother Ibrahim who posed shirtless. In no time the photo went viral on the internet and fans couldn't stop admiring the young Nawab of Pataudi.

Sara Ali Khan shared the photo and wrote, "Knock knock...Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out.. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh @fuffy07 #happyweekend #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive" Yes, along with the actress, her pet dog Fuffy Singh also worked out. Check out the photo here-

Sara and Ibrahim's fun videos are already a rage on the internet. A few days ago, Sara shared a video in which the two siblings are seen playing 'Who's Most Likely to' along with their mother Amrita Singh and answer interesting questions. Even though the trio had different opinions about many things, Sara revealed that they all accept that their mother is the Boss Lady. She captioned the video saying, "The only thing that we can always agree on is Singh is King."

In the video, answering to 'who is the most courageous, Ibrahim and mother Amrita point towards Sara and she also accepted that she is the most courageous one among the three. Next, they answered who is most likely to get arrested. While Ibrahim thinks it is him, Sara and her mother believe that the Boss Lady Amrita Singh is the one. Talking about the rebel child and who made better grades at school, they all agreed on Sara while answering who is the funniest, they all think they are. Watch the video here-

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan has completed the shoot of her next film, David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1, before the outspread of coronavirus. She will be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the film. She had begun preparations for Akshay Kumar and Dhanush starrer Atrangi Re and was supposed to begin the shoot when the lockdown was announced.

